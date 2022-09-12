Governor and CM to attend Queen’s state funeral

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will represent the people of Gibraltar at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19.

In keeping with Royal Protocol, the Government of Gibraltar on Monday confirmed that Gibraltar would follow the UK and declare a bank holiday in Gibraltar on the day of the funeral.

Additionally, a minute silence will be observed at 9pm on Sunday September 18 in Gibraltar, coinciding with a UK-wide minute silence that night.

“Gibraltar is proud to be joining the United Kingdom in holding a minute silence on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral,” Mr Picardo said.

“As a sign of respect to Her Late Majesty, I have authorised, in like with Royal Protocol, a Bank Holiday for Monday 19th September and call upon all Gibraltarians and residents on Gibraltar to reflect on the immense dedication and contribution Her Late Majesty gave in her 70 Years as Queen.”

“This day will enable Gibraltarians, residents of Gibraltar and those who work in Gibraltar to follow Her Late Majesty's funeral.”

“His Excellency the Governor and I will be in attendance at the funeral in London in representation of the people of Gibraltar.”

On Sunday, King Charles III led a procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin which was draped with Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.

Thousands lined the streets and applauded as the Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, attended a service of thanksgiving for her life.

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours before being transported to London.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am [GMT].

Before the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there in the afternoon of September 14, until 6.30am on the morning of September 19, a senior palace official told the PA new agency.

Thousands of people will be able to file past to see the late monarch’s coffin – and further details of how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

A spokesman for the King said the monarch’s main focus will be leading the royal family and nation in mourning over the coming days.

“Whilst, in the next few days, the King will carry out all the necessary state duties, his main focus will be leading the Royal Family, the nation, the Realms and the Commonwealth in mourning Her Majesty The Queen. This will include meeting members of the public, to share in their grief,” the spokesman said.

The Earl Marshal, who has overall responsibility for delivering the funeral, said it would be chance to repay a heartfelt debt by carrying out the Queen’s last wishes.

He described how he and colleagues from within the Royal Household, the Armed Forces, the Police, and other institutions of Church and State would be carrying out their duties over the coming days with “heaviest of hearts” but with “the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times”.

The duke added: “While His Majesty The King was speaking about his family, I think it applies to us all when he said in his broadcast yesterday that ‘We owe her the most heartfelt debt’.

“I think we can, in some way, repay that debt by carrying out her last wishes in delivering Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

When the Queen’s coffin is flown to London by RAF aircraft to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening, it will be accompanied by the late monarch’s only daughter the Princess Royal, before being moved to rest at Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room.

A procession on September 14 will see the coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crown, be transported on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster ready for the Lying in State in Westminster Hall.

The King, members of the royal family and senior staff of the late Queen and King’s households will walk slowly behind in a dignified silence without music in a route that will take 38 minutes.

Buckingham Palace declined to give details of which royals would join the procession, but it will undoubtedly be senior royals including the Queen’s children, as well as the Prince of Wales.

A palace official described it as a silent procession with no music playing, which would be “relatively small and personal” compared to vast ceremonial procession for the state funeral on the Monday.

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service attended by the King and other royals, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, and afterwards taken by state hearse for a committal service in St George’s Chapel.