Governor and Lady Bathurst visit Housing Department and Housing Works Agency

The Governor, Sir Benjamin Bathurst and Lady Bathurst paid a courtesy call on the Housing Works Agency and the Housing Department on Monday.

The Governor and Lady Bathurst were shown around the different departments and sections and were able to talk with members of staff where they were briefed on matters relating to Housing. The staff were delighted to share the work the department does on a daily basis, said a statement from the Government.

The statement also said that the Governor was extremely interested in the Rent and Repair scheme and how that had worked out.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila MP, said that the “extremely hard work that Housing does every day for its community very often goes unnoticed and this was an opportunity to showcase the dedication of each and every individual within the Department.”