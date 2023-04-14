Governor and the Minister for Public Utilities visit AquaGib

The Governor Sir David Steel and the Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola visited the AquaGib Waterworks facility on Wednesday.

AquaGib Managing Director, Paul Singleton introduced them to the senior management team and other members of staff as they were briefed on multiple aspects of the current operations of the business to provide water and sewerage services to the Gibraltar public.

This included the details of current water production by reverse osmosis and the distribution of potable water and seawater through a network of pipes and the introduction of smart metering and billing for these services.

The briefing also included information on the sampling and testing of water supplies, leak detection, modern pipe repair technology, and a visit to the historic water storage reservoirs built within the Rock.

“It is an honour to be able to give His Excellency and the Minister a brief overview of our facility and the work that we do here at AquaGib,” said Mr Singleton.

“I am proud of the hard work that the team put in 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that the public receive as constant and uninterrupted water supply as is possible in Gibraltar.”