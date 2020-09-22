Governor bestows St John Service Medals in investiture ceremony

The Governor, Sir David Steel, carried out the Investiture into the Order of St John and presented service medals during a ceremony held in the King’s Chapel.

Dir Steel presented Leslie Edmonds with the Service Medal in Gold for 50 years service, this is a new medal which took effect on January 1, 2020.

For 10 years service Jared John Baglietto, Franco Cassar, Nicholas William Howard and Johann Olivera were recognised.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the ceremony had to be limited to 20 people and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with each person wearing a mask.

Sir David invested Nicholas William Howard as officer for services as honorary secretary and pro bono legal work.

The Governor invested members Major Daniel Derek Freyone for services in leading the successful relocation of the premises, Richard James Labrador for services in connection with the successful visit by the Prior of England, David Mark Parody for services in providing a sustainable business plan with clear vision and mission statement and Matthew Joseph Turnock for services in the efficient liaison between the executive and the Council.