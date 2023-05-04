Governor judges Coronation category in Spring Flower Show
The Governor of Gibraltar judged a special Coronation category in this year’s Spring Flower Show to mark King Charles III’s coronation this weekend. The Governor, Sir David Steel, who is a patron of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, was tasked with judging the 10 entries on display. Sir David was shown around the exhibits in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here