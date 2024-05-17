Governor opens refurbished Flying Angel Club and emphasises importance of Seafarers' welfare

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, opened the re-furbished Flying Angel Club in the Port at an event on Thursday afternoon, making the occasion one of his last engagements before he departs the Rock on May 23.

At the opening, Sir David addressed those gathered and said, “the one thing about being the Governor is having influence. And as I've gone through the last four years, in a small way, I have been able to influence some projects around Gibraltar.”

“When I first came in here, I could see that there was some modernisation needed. And then all I needed to do was call on amazing friendships with enormously big-hearted people and things happen.”

“Whether it be GibDock or whether it be Blands, Maurice Stagnetto and his company, whether it be anybody, they all step up to the mark.”

He stated that, as a navy man, he and the Commander of British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy who was also present, that being at sea can be great fun, but can be quite hard as well.

“For us in the Royal Navy, it was quite relaxed and very comfortable most of the time, but with the merchant seaman it's not quite the same,” he said.

Thinking about massive bulk carriers and container ships that are coming from all around the world with seamen and seawomen onboard for weeks or months on end, being able to come into a welcoming place and to be treated with respect and warmth and friendship is valuable and positive, he said.

He added, “I just want to take my hat off to the Mediterranean Mission of Seafarers and all that they do, supported by the various churches, to make sure that our seamen and women at sea, so often alone and away from their families, are given the warmth of a home when they come to Gibraltar.”

Recalling his first year as Governor on the Rock, arriving during the 2020 Covid 19 pandemic, he said that Gibraltar was one of the only ports that remained open to allow for the transfer of crew in and out of Gibraltar.

“We were one of the only ports to enable seamen and women to be vaccinated so that they were protected against Covid and they will never ever forget us for the hospitality we showed through an enormously difficult time,” he said.

“So please don't underestimate the importance of Gibraltar as a destination and as a transit point for the merchant navy going in and out of the Atlantic and in and out of the Mediterranean.”

“And through your good efforts and opening this place, they will remember it even more,” he added.

James Ferro, the chairman of the Gibraltar Seafarers Welfare Board, thanked the Governor for the support he has shown since he arrived on the Rock and presented him with a token of appreciation.

He also thanked the various sponsors of the project, namely GibDock, MH Blands, Stagnetto Ltd and Peninsula, and Anna the project manager who “worked very hard” on the refurbishment.