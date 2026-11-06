Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Armistice Day ceremony to mark 108th anniversary

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2026

Gibraltar will mark the 108th anniversary of Armistice Day with a ceremony at Parliament House on November 11.

The event will commemorate the signing of the Armistice on November 11, 1918, which brought an end to World War One.

The ceremony will take place in the Lobby of Parliament House, with a two-minute silence marked by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11am.

A bugler will then sound the Last Post before wreaths are laid by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, other dignitaries and invited attendees.

The Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, will lead the ceremony.

Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

Most Read

Local News

Conservation work to begin at Devil’s Tongue Battery

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

New housing prompts review of polling stations ahead of next election 

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Local News

Pelagos responds to environmental concerns over £1.8bn data centre plans

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps silence Hajduk Split to claim another European scalp

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Orfila meets tenants’ associations over estate concerns

6th November 2026

Local News
Tarik Road Prison Quarters set for refurbishment

6th November 2026

Local News
Former Gibraltar International Bank premises in Main Street set for alterations

6th November 2026

Local News
Pelagos responds to environmental concerns over £1.8bn data centre plans

5th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026