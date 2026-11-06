Armistice Day ceremony to mark 108th anniversary

Gibraltar will mark the 108th anniversary of Armistice Day with a ceremony at Parliament House on November 11.

The event will commemorate the signing of the Armistice on November 11, 1918, which brought an end to World War One.

The ceremony will take place in the Lobby of Parliament House, with a two-minute silence marked by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11am.

A bugler will then sound the Last Post before wreaths are laid by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, other dignitaries and invited attendees.

The Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, will lead the ceremony.

Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.