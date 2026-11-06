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Fri 6th Nov, 2026

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Local News

Orfila meets tenants’ associations over estate concerns

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2026

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, met representatives of tenants’ associations from across Gibraltar to discuss concerns affecting housing estates and establish a multi-estate working group.

The group is intended to develop a more unified and proactive approach to common issues and identify practical and quicker solutions.

Representatives raised concerns including persistent antisocial behaviour, vandalism, damage to lifts and communal facilities, littering, fly-tipping and damage to residents’ personal property.

The introduction of CCTV was welcomed by representatives as a measure that could help address antisocial behaviour.

Concerns were also raised about police response and enforcement, as well as the need for better communication and feedback when incidents are reported.

Ms Orfila supported maintaining close communication with estate representatives, while the discussion also highlighted the need for coordination between the Housing Department, relevant authorities and other agencies.

She thanked tenants’ associations for their role in representing residents and said she remained committed to maintaining an open dialogue and working towards practical solutions.

The meeting also discussed refurbishment works across the estates.

Representatives welcomed news that Glacis Estate and Mid Harbours would soon receive new lifts.

Ms Orfila confirmed she would continue engaging with tenants’ associations on issues affecting Gibraltar’s housing estates.

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