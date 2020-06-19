Governor visits RGP Headquarters

Gibraltar’s new Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, paid a courtesy visit to New Mole House Police Station yesterday.

As part of the visit, Sir David met interim RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger and the rest of the Senior Management Team.

Sir David also had an opportunity to meet the Senior Command Team to discuss ongoing police business.

He was later briefed on some of the daily tasks that are coordinated from the Control Room and the Custody Suite and given a first-hand insight of policing in Gibraltar, the day-to-day law enforcement responsibilities and the very intricate and specialised operations that are also performed by the RGP.

Interim Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “We were delighted and honoured to receive the new Governor at New Mole House earlier today. Sir David was keen to learn about the important work that we do in Gibraltar to uphold the law for the good of the community.”

“I was also pleased to brief him on the unique aspects of policing in a territory the size of Gibraltar, on other distinctive features associated to our geographical location and the fact that we carry out duties as a local and National police force rolled into one.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Governor’s office and establishing a strong relationship with Sir David on all matters of mutual interest.”