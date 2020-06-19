Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Governor visits RGP Headquarters

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2020

Gibraltar’s new Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, paid a courtesy visit to New Mole House Police Station yesterday.

As part of the visit, Sir David met interim RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger and the rest of the Senior Management Team.

Sir David also had an opportunity to meet the Senior Command Team to discuss ongoing police business.

He was later briefed on some of the daily tasks that are coordinated from the Control Room and the Custody Suite and given a first-hand insight of policing in Gibraltar, the day-to-day law enforcement responsibilities and the very intricate and specialised operations that are also performed by the RGP.

Interim Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “We were delighted and honoured to receive the new Governor at New Mole House earlier today. Sir David was keen to learn about the important work that we do in Gibraltar to uphold the law for the good of the community.”

“I was also pleased to brief him on the unique aspects of policing in a territory the size of Gibraltar, on other distinctive features associated to our geographical location and the fact that we carry out duties as a local and National police force rolled into one.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Governor’s office and establishing a strong relationship with Sir David on all matters of mutual interest.”

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

Application for social distancing rainbow filed with DPC

Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Contract tracing app available for download

19th June 2020

Local News
GSD urges fast exit strategy, but Govt warns ‘no time to let guard down’

19th June 2020

Local News
Local team wins innovation award in Young Enterprise UK final

19th June 2020

Local News
Bars set to reopen as Rock moves to phase 4 of exit plan

19th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020