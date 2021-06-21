Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Governor visits the Citizen’s Advice Bureau

By Chronicle Staff
21st June 2021

The Governor Sir David Steel recently visited the Citizen’s Advice Bureau where he was greeted by CAB Manager Pili Rodriguez, Deputy Manager Ivan Cruz and some members of the Board of Trustees.

Minister Samantha Sacramento was also in attendance.

He was given a tour of the facilities where he was introduced to the staff and was given a brief overview of the different services and the work that they carry out.

“It was indeed encouraging to have the opportunity to present to the Governor how CAB is proactive by identifying issues, trends and anxieties concerning the community and how we initiate services to address them,” said Ms Rodriguez.

Ms Sacramento added that it was a pleasure to have the Governor visit Citizen’s Advice Bureau and meet the staff who work tirelessly to offer an excellent service to the public.

“I would like to thank the Governor Sir David Steele for taking time out of his very busy schedule to visit CAB,” she said.

