Tue 11th May, 2021

Governor visits the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2021

The Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, visited the GFSC office on Monday where he was greeted by Minister for Financial Services, Albert Isola, and GFSC CEO Kerry Blight.

Members of the GFSC Board were also in attendance. He was given a short tour of the premises where he was introduced to members of Senior Management and GFSC staff. Speaking of the visit, Mr Blight said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the GFSC and provide him with an overview of the work we do here at the Commission. We discussed the importance of the financial services industry to our economy and the success of Gibraltar as an international finance centre.”

