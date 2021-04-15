Governor visits the Royal Gibraltar Post Office

The Governor Sir David Steel visited the Royal Gibraltar Post Office at 109 Main Street on Thursday where he was greeted by Glendon Martinez, director of Postal Services and by minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani.

Sir David was given a short tour of the Main Street premises and as Mr Martinez gave him a background of current operations, the history of post office building was given by local historian Richard Garcia.

“As always it was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Royal Gibraltar Post Office. Sir David enjoyed the tour of the Main Street building and was fascinated by its history and anecdotes. In the short time that he has been here, His Excellency’s passion for Gibraltar and its people is infectious,” said Mr Daryanani.