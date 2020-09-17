Governor visits Uni of Gib

The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, visited the University of Gibraltar’s Europa Point Campus on Thursday.

During the visit Sir David met with Vice-Chancellor Professor Catherine Bachleda and two members of the executive team, Nadine Collado and Dr Darren Fa.

He received a presentation on the University followed by a tour of the Campus building during which he observed first hand some of the seminars taking place.

“We were delighted to welcome His Excellency to the University and to have the opportunity to provide him with an overview of University programmes and growth, as well as provide him with a tour of Campus,” Professor Bachleda said.

Sir David followed his visit with a tweet that read: “The University of Gibraltar has come so far since opening in 2015, becoming an academic institution of international renown and of which all Gibraltarians can be proud.”