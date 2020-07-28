Governor visits WTC World Trade Center

The Governor, Sir David Steel, recently took a tour of the WTC building to meet with some of the leading businesses that work within it.

The tour comes at a time when numbers of people returning to the building is increasing, following the lockdown period owing to the pandemic.

The Governor was shown some of the state of the art thermal temperature scanning equipment that World Trade Center Gibraltar has installed in the building, in addition to various other health and safety measures that have been implemented, such as the 40 sanitiser stations in key locations.

“Gibraltar’s economic resilience, its lifestyle appeal and its strong and steadfast relationship within the UK family was discussed as well as Gibraltar’s suitability and potential for significant economic growth in many parts of the tech sector,” said a statement from the WTC.