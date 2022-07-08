Governor’s Awards recognise service to local community
Emily Adamberry Olivero and Joseph Acris both received the Governor’s Award for Merit on Thursday at the Convent, for their service to the local community. Ms Adamberry Olivero, was recognised for services to mental health and the civil service and Mr Acris was recognised for services to the Gibraltar International Airport and the travel industry. ...
