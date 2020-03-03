Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School Reception Pupils Explore Different Forms of Transport

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2020

Reception Pupils at Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School have taken part in a two week project-based learning topic on transport, engaging them in asking questions about travel which unleashed a contagious and creative energy in researching amongst pupils and teachers.

The children explored the various forms of transport that include land, sea and air with a view to widen their understanding and knowledge of the different forms of transport and their impact.

Reception pupils have had the opportunity to take part in various activities that have included school visits to Gibraltar’s International Airport and Ocean Village, a hub for nautical travel to develop their knowledge base on the topic.

The two week project has also involved a challenge involving parents/carers who worked collaboratively with their children in making a boat that was able to float from recycled materials. This fostered the sustainability thread of the initiative.

The project will now conclude with a presentation by Reception pupils where they will address parents/carers as their main audience.

Pupils will present their findings about the different forms of transport and which are the most suitable forms we should try and adopt.

Critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication skills all formed part of this fun learning project.

