Governor’s Meadow Year 2 take the initiative on recycling

A meeting between Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education and Environment, and Year 2 pupils at Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School resulted in recycling bins outside the school.

During a presentation several weeks ago Dr Cortes listened as the Year 2 pupils spoke to him about recycling.

The pupils, who had been working hard on recycling in the school, asked Dr Cortes to provide recycling bins outside the school. He arranged for these to be provided by the Department of the Environment and on Thursday attended the school to formally present them and thank them for their initiative.

“It was a real pleasure to be able to meet the request from the children,” said Dr Cortes.

“I was very impressed and very encouraged with their environmental awareness, and very grateful to them and the school staff for this initiative.”