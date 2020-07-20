Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt accuses GSD of contradicting itself on East Side project

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2020

The Gibraltar Government has today lambasted the GSD, insisting that Opposition's position on rental housing on the Eastside project exposes contradictions in their own policies.
No.6 Convent Place was responding to a GSD statement last week in which the party said the Government should demand that any potential developer of the East Side reclamation plot should make provision for government rental housing.

This prompted “surprise” from the Government, which said such homes did not even feature in the GSD’s own plans for that location.

“This lack of consistency is what happens when a party jumps on every conceivable bandwagon for no reason other than to be critical of the Government,” No.6 said in a statement.

“It goes without saying that the Opposition are perfectly entitled to express whatever view they like on any subject.”

“However, they need to understand that this often exposes contradictions in their policies and in their actions which in turn raises questions about their credibility.”

The Government explained that the Expressions of Interest (EOI) process for the Eastside has just opened.

“It is surely premature to make observations at such an early stage when no entity has been selected and no proposals are on the table,” it said.

Additionally, the Government said the Opposition had failed to understand that the EOI process allows for negotiations with successful developers.

The EOI spells out in black and white that developers can put forward ideas for “different categories of housing.”

The Development Plan in existence, which was produced when the GSD were in office, does not identify the Eastside as a location specifically for rental housing.

When the GSD allocated the land for the project known as Sovereign Bay, they themselves did not provide for rental housing on that site, the Government said.

It added that the works to Hassan Centenary Terraces have already commenced on the northern end of the plot and that this will already provide hundreds of homes.

“To top it all off, even the 2019 GSD Manifesto does not specifically mention rental housing on the Eastside,” No.6 said.

The Government said it therefore considers that the prudent and responsible approach is to wait and see what proposals are made for the different plots and to then adopt a view.

“It does the Opposition no credit to jump blindly on every conceivable bandwagon without a proper understanding of the facts,” it added.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt launches “basic eServices” for DVLD and CSRO applications

20th July 2020

Local News
Library announces summer Book Club for kids

20th July 2020

Local News
Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

20th July 2020

Local News
Transparent masks make Covid-19 protection inclusive for people with impaired hearing

20th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020