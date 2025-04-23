Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Govt accuses GSD of politicising role of Principal Auditor

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2025

The Gibraltar Government on Tuesday accused the GSD of a “clear and obvious” attempt to politicise the role of the Principal Auditor.

The Government was responding to an Opposition statement following the appointment of Phil Sharman, the former Director at the UK Audit Commission, as the next Principal Auditor, commencing on July 1.

Reacting to the announcement, the GSD said Mr Sharman faced “a Herculean task” in completing six years of outstanding Government accounts, adding “accountability delayed is accountability denied to the people of Gibraltar”.

It accused the GSLP/Liberals of being “far from being committed” to concepts such as ‘value for money’ and ‘transparency in the use of public funds’.

Mr Sharman’s was appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, on the advice of the Specified Appointments Commission and in accordance with the 2006 Gibraltar Constitution Order.

For the Government, the Opposition’s statement sought to politicise a constitutionally independent role.

In a statement, No.6 Convent Place said “the obvious fact” is that the Principal Auditor is not a policymaker, but rather an auditor and a public official whose statutory remit is to examine Government expenditure and assess value for money, “not to express opinions on political matters or support or oppose Opposition arguments, however strongly they may be held by the relevant politicians or professionals in question”.

No.6 said it was “wholly inappropriate” for the Opposition to attempt to immediately draw the incoming Principal Auditor into political debates or to suggest that he should endorse their interpretations of past events.

“The Principal Auditor is not answerable to the Opposition, nor should his Office be used as a platform for political point scoring by the Opposition, nor should the Opposition try to use the Principal Auditor for political point scoring,” No.6 said.

It added that issues such as the potential establishment of a Public Accounts Committee are exclusively policy matters for Parliament and politicians, and do not fall within the constitutional remit of the Principal Auditor.

Mr Sharman must be allowed to carry out his professional duties impartially and without undue pressure or direct or indirect political interference, No.6 said.

The Government said it would continue to uphold and respect the independence of the Office of the Principal Auditor and provide full cooperation in ensuring the audit of public finances continues in line with established practice and statutory responsibility.

“The GSD’s latest attempt to politicise the role of the Principal Auditor is not only disappointing, but also dangerous,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The Office of the Principal Auditor must be protected from party politics and the Principal Auditor must be free to carry out his statutory responsibilities without being dragged into the political arena.”

“He must be free to say and not say what he wants, when he wants and should not be submitted to public statements by politicians suggesting one view or another as a better position.”

“The GSD knows full well that the Auditor is not a policymaker.”

“His role is not to echo their views or to support their policies.”

“It is to assess facts, measure value for money, and hold Government to account, not to become the Opposition’s spokesperson.”

“Mr Sharman will, no doubt, not allow himself to be lobbied or leaned on by either side, and certainly not bullied, through incessant public statements starting even before his arrival, into aligning with Mr Clinton’s view of our public finances.”

No.6 Convent Place also defended the Government’s record on transparency and accountability, for example by publishing “for the first time” the accounts of all Government-owned companies.

“This Government has delivered more financial transparency than any in Gibraltar’s history,” Mr Picardo said.

“We published, for the first time ever, the accounts of every Government-owned company, putting an end to the secrecy the GSD themselves entrenched during their time in office, despite legislating for the publication of company accounts and then breaching their own rules.”

“Mr Clinton’s party had every chance to do this and they didn’t. We did.”

“It is ironic that those who once resisted transparency now claim to be its champions while attempting to politicise an independent office.”

“Mr Sharman deserves the space to do his job with the impartiality that the Constitution demands.”

“The public deserves better than this from its Opposition on so sensitive a subject.”

“I congratulate Mr Phil Sharman on his appointment as Principal Auditor and wish him every success in this important constitutional role.”

“I also extend my thanks, and that of the Government, to Mr Tony Sacramento for his years of dedicated and professional service to Gibraltar.”

