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Mon 23rd Mar, 2026

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Local News

Government cuts fuel duty to 14p per litre  

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2026

The Gibraltar Government has reduced the proposed duty on fuels to 14p per litre, half the original planned rate of 28p per litre, in response to the Iran war which has sent fossil fuelprices soaring. 

It said 3p per litre from the new rate would still go to the Gibraltar Climate Fund, maintaining support for measures aimed at tackling climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.  

The Government said the revised rate was a response to “wider geopolitical developments” that had pushed fuel prices higher internationally.  

It said the measure was intended to protect consumers and businesses from external economic pressures while keeping support in place for the Climate Fund.  

The Government said the change formed part of what it described as a broader and balanced approach, offering relief to the community while continuing to back longer-term environmental goals.  

It also urged people to leave the car at home and walk whenever possible, saying this could help save money, improve health and protect the environment.  

“We are working to protect people from the impact of rising fuel costs at the pump,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. 

“While electricity prices in Gibraltar are already subsidised, fuel prices are more directly exposed to events beyond our shores.”  

“This is why the Government is acting to shield consumers and businesses from those pressures as far as we can.” 

 

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