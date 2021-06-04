Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

The first case of the Delta variant, first found in India, has now been detected in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

A Government spokesman told the Chronicle the individual was a UK visitor to Gibraltar, who is vaccinated, and aged 50 to 55 years.

The spokesman added, no close contacts have been identified at this stage and the positive case was identified on June 2.

"[The Genome testing] took 48 hours but the person has been in isolation since the moment of their positive test," the spokesman said.

"The genomic testing result comes later but that does not delay the isolation."

The Government has urged the public to remain prudent and cautious given the latest surge in cases of Covid-19 in different parts of Europe.

“This becomes more relevant because the first case of the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India, has now been detected in Gibraltar by our new testing facility,” a press statement from No6 Convent Place said.

“The person is in isolation and close contacts are being identified.”

“Gibraltar has done extremely well with a very successful testing and vaccination programme that has been recognised across the world.”

“However, this does not mean that we should let our guard down and become complacent.”

“This success should not be put at risk.”

“It is important to remember that the virus is still out there and that even people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have contracted the virus previously are at risk of catching it, the latter for a second time.”

“There are examples of this in Gibraltar already.”

The Government added, the vaccine will reduce the severity of the infection in the vast majority of cases and reduce the number of hospitalisations.

“It is the most effective method of protection and the Government continues to encourage it,” the statement said.

“This is a proven fact already. However, a large cohort of persons under the age of 16 remain unvaccinated in Gibraltar pending the latest scientific advice.”

This post was updated at 2.45pm to include further information on the positive Covid case.