Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2021

The first case of the Delta variant, first found in India, has now been detected in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.
A Government spokesman told the Chronicle the individual was a UK visitor to Gibraltar, who is vaccinated, and aged 50 to 55 years.
The spokesman added, no close contacts have been identified at this stage and the positive case was identified on June 2.
"[The Genome testing] took 48 hours but the person has been in isolation since the moment of their positive test," the spokesman said.
"The genomic testing result comes later but that does not delay the isolation."
The Government has urged the public to remain prudent and cautious given the latest surge in cases of Covid-19 in different parts of Europe.
“This becomes more relevant because the first case of the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India, has now been detected in Gibraltar by our new testing facility,” a press statement from No6 Convent Place said.
“The person is in isolation and close contacts are being identified.”
“Gibraltar has done extremely well with a very successful testing and vaccination programme that has been recognised across the world.”
“However, this does not mean that we should let our guard down and become complacent.”
“This success should not be put at risk.”
“It is important to remember that the virus is still out there and that even people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have contracted the virus previously are at risk of catching it, the latter for a second time.”
“There are examples of this in Gibraltar already.”
The Government added, the vaccine will reduce the severity of the infection in the vast majority of cases and reduce the number of hospitalisations.
“It is the most effective method of protection and the Government continues to encourage it,” the statement said.
“This is a proven fact already. However, a large cohort of persons under the age of 16 remain unvaccinated in Gibraltar pending the latest scientific advice.”

This post was updated at 2.45pm to include further information on the positive Covid case.

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

With some public counters closed, Govt to open Customer Services Centre in Main Street

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Brexit and Covid-19 discussed at Port Advisory Council meeting

4th June 2021

Local News
Gibraltar engages in Overseas Territories environment meeting

4th June 2021

Local News
Portugal added to Gibs ‘amber’ list

4th June 2021

Local News
Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

4th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021