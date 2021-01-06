Govt advises uni students to familiarise with UK lockdown restrictions

The Department of Education is strongly recommending that all university students make themselves familiar with the new national lockdown restrictions in England.

The Government added those students in receipt of a Gibraltar Government Scholarship should pay particular attention to the section on Universities on the UK Government website and ensure they follow the advice provided.

The link is as follows: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home

The link above will be updated by the UK Government to reflect any changes taking place as a result of the national lockdown announced on January 4.

Students studying in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland should also make themselves familiar with any restrictions which may be in place.

University students should also ensure that they follow the guidance and advice provided by their University with respect to their specific course.

“It is extremely important that students keep in very regular contact with their University in order to keep themselves abreast of specific information regarding how restrictions in the UK might affect them as students,” the Government said.

“Universities will be able to provide students with specific information relating to their course. It is the responsibility of the student to ensure that they attend the relevant sessions (be these remotely or in person, as directed by their university) and submit all required assignments.”

“The Department of Education would like to remind students to get in touch with the

Scholarship Team as soon as possible, should there be any mitigating circumstances that

may affect their ability to successfully complete their academic year.”

The team can be contacted using info.edu@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Links to guidance for university students can be found online via: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/higher-education-reopening-buildings-and-campuses/students-returning-to-higher-education-from-spring-term

Scotland: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-stay-at-home-guidance/

Wales: https://gov.wales/education-coronavirus

Northern Ireland: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-guidance-what-restrictions-mean-you