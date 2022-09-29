Govt again extends property registration deadline after eGov problems

The Gibraltar Government has again extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the Register of Occupation Act 2021, following an “outage” that meant the eGov platform was offline for several days.

This is the latest in a string of extensions.

The deadline was originally set for May 24 but extended to July 31 after many people struggled to complete the online process.

It was pushed back again “a final time” late July to September 30 after the problems with online registration persisted and amid concern that many people would miss the deadline through no fault of their own.

Now, after the problems with the online platform over the past week, it has been extended again to October 31.

The Gibraltar Government said the reason was “recent service outages affecting eServices”, though it gave few details as to what had caused the problem with the platform, which on Thursday was back up and running.

"The Government apologises for the service outage that has affected eServices this week," No.6 Convent Place said.

"There was a technical issue, which ITLD were fully aware of which caused the eServices portal to be

unavailable."

"The problem has now been resolved and all eServices should be restored shortly."

The Government thanked people who had already registered and said it hoped to complete the registration process in the coming month.

It is providing assistance to senior citizens at the Customer Services Hub, while residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge are exempted from the requirement to register their property occupation.

All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or Government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by October 31, 2022.

Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register Your Property Occupation” from the list of eServices.

A support video has been created to assist with the filling process.

Alternatively, people can go to the Government webpage and click on the link “Register your Property Occupation online”.

Assistance remains available at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street for those members of the public who need help registering.