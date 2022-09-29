Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt again extends property registration deadline after eGov problems

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2022

The Gibraltar Government has again extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the Register of Occupation Act 2021, following an “outage” that meant the eGov platform was offline for several days.

This is the latest in a string of extensions.

The deadline was originally set for May 24 but extended to July 31 after many people struggled to complete the online process.

It was pushed back again “a final time” late July to September 30 after the problems with online registration persisted and amid concern that many people would miss the deadline through no fault of their own.

Now, after the problems with the online platform over the past week, it has been extended again to October 31.

The Gibraltar Government said the reason was “recent service outages affecting eServices”, though it gave few details as to what had caused the problem with the platform, which on Thursday was back up and running.

"The Government apologises for the service outage that has affected eServices this week," No.6 Convent Place said.

"There was a technical issue, which ITLD were fully aware of which caused the eServices portal to be
unavailable."

"The problem has now been resolved and all eServices should be restored shortly."

The Government thanked people who had already registered and said it hoped to complete the registration process in the coming month.

It is providing assistance to senior citizens at the Customer Services Hub, while residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge are exempted from the requirement to register their property occupation.

All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or Government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by October 31, 2022.

Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register Your Property Occupation” from the list of eServices.

A support video has been created to assist with the filling process.

Alternatively, people can go to the Government webpage and click on the link “Register your Property Occupation online”.

Assistance remains available at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street for those members of the public who need help registering.

Most Read

Local News

Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Local News

Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Brexit

CM urges Spain to avoid ‘last-minute hardball’ in treaty negotiations, hints at referendum ‘at right moment’

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for cultural hub in Fortress House

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Salvors remove pockets of trapped oil from OS 35

28th September 2022

Local News
Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

28th September 2022

Local News
Summer Sports train returns to full capacity after Covid disruption

28th September 2022

Local News
GFIU head addresses UN Office of Drugs and Crime’s regional conference in Egypt

28th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022