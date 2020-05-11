Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt aims to test up to 300 people a day

By Cristina Cavilla
11th May 2020

A new Covid-19 testing facility will test up to 300 persons per day, the minister for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento said as she set out the Government’s plans to increase screening within the community.

The targeted testing will be aimed initially at those who work in the health and care professions and the results will offer the Government an insight into how the virus is spreading which, in turn, will determine the route out of lockdown.

The new facility, which is situated at the University of Gibraltar, will use the fast screening test that has been developed in the UK by Gibraltarian Microbiologist Dr Nick Cortes and his team at Hampshire Hospital.

Teams from the University as well as Public Health Gibraltar, the GHA, Civil Contingencies have been working at “lightening speed” over the last few days to set up the facility, Ms Sacramento said. 

“We are aiming to increase testing over the coming weeks to 300 tests per day with results available within 24 hours,” she said.

“This large volume of testing - which is about 1% of the population per day - will allow us to track the rate of infection within the community and help us decide whether the lockdown measures can be further relaxed over the coming weeks.” 

“It will also serve as an early warning system if the virus transmission starts to increase in our community.”

“This new lab we have set up locally will enable us to test the community vigorously with a quick turn-around time for the results.” 

The set-up of a new testing facility follows the targeted sampling of frontline workers.

In the last fortnight 1375 swabs have been taken from such workers of which 925 have been processed and 450 are pending. 

From this exercise, there have been four confirmed cases, of these, two remain active. Both are home and well.

The new lab will work in partnership with the new contact-tracing bureau, with the overarching aim of reducing the risk of further transmissions of the virus within the community.

“The targeted testing of individuals and the contact tracing of positive cases will be key factors that will enable us to unlock the lockdown,” Ms Sacramento said.

The Contact Tracing Bureau Team will be informed of all new cases of Covd-19.

A clinical member of the team will contact the person who has tested positive and inform them of the positive result. They will then carry out a case interview.

“This interview will collect important information about their current symptoms and past medical history,” Ms Sacramento said explaining that contacts during the infectious period will also be identified.

“The person will be advised to self-isolate. It is very important that this advice is followed as it will ensure that the virus is not transmitted to anyone else.” 

“The Contact Tracing Team will then track and call those people who have come in to close contact with the infected person. These contacts will usually be well, and unaware of the contact until they receive this call.”

“They will be informed that they have been in contact with someone with Covid-19 and asked to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the contact. This is because the contact may be incubating the virus in those ten days as if the contact then become infected with the virus they may transmit it to others before they develop symptoms.”

“By isolating all close contacts, we prevent onward transmission of the virus.” 

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to keep a ‘close eye’ on developments in Spain when easing its lockdown

Sat 9th May, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Local News

Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations

Fri 8th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Further relaxation of lockdown measures

11th May 2020

Local News
Govt and GSD set out positions on road closures after ‘misunderstanding’

11th May 2020

Local News
Unite thanks repatriation team

11th May 2020

Local News
Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) donates £75,000 to Taskforce Future

11th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020