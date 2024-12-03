Govt and Opposition vow to champion disability rights on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Gibraltar Government and the Opposition underlined a shared commitment to disability rights as they marked today’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which this year has the theme ‘amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future’.

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) will host an awareness campaign from 3pm to 6pm at Casemates Square, where stalls will be set up by disability-related NGOs and pertinent government departments.

Members of the public with supported needs or disabilities and their support networks are invited to attend.

The international disability flag will also be flying at the Frontier, St Bernard’s Hospital and at City Hall.

Last week, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, told Parliament that the first strand of the National Disability Strategy, the internal Government strand, had been completed and work on the private sector strand will begin in January 2025.

The National Disability Strategy provides a roadmap of what the public service needs to do to unlock Sections 13 and 14 of the Disability Act, which relate to accessibility to facilities and premises for persons with disabilities.

This has been achieved through the development of a gap analysis which outlines key objectives and measurable outcomes.

A strategic delivery plan has also been developed to indicate how these objectives will be met and by when.

Separately, a Youth Symposium on Disabilities also took place recently where members of a panel were given a platform to break down barriers that perpetuate misconceptions about the capabilities and contributions of individuals with disabilities.

“Our commitment to work for persons with supported needs and disabilities remains unchanged,” Mr Santos said.

“We have proved this over the last year as we continue our efforts in not just introducing policy that will enhance the lives of those with disabilities, but by also engaging in various awareness campaigns throughout the year that should serve as a constant reminder to members of our community that persons with disabilities have the same rights and should enjoy the same opportunities as all.”

GSD

For its part, the GSD said today offered a reminder of the urgency to ensure full participation, representation and inclusion to empower persons with disabilities to “shape the conditions of their own lives”.

The GSD said politicians had the responsibility to recognise that amplifying leadership begins with ensuring “meaningful political participation for all”.

“From making voting systems fully accessible—so that every individual can make their voice heard at the ballot box—to building inclusive governance systems that embrace technology to amplify diverse perspectives, our actions must embody the global disability rights slogan: ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’,” the GSD said in a statement.

Globally, over 15% of the global population lives with some form of disability.

Yet, despite this, persons with disabilities remain underrepresented in leadership roles and decision-making processes.

“Here in Gibraltar, we share the responsibility to challenge this disparity and to remove the barriers that prevent full inclusion,” the GSD added.

“Making Gibraltar’s Parliament and all public spaces fully accessible is not a luxury or a privilege - it is a fundamental right and a necessity.”

“Accessibility must be at the core of our vision for a fairer society.”

The GSD said achieving full and equal participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life should not be merely an aspiration, but rather “an unyielding commitment and a reality”.

The party said it remained determined to advance meaningful legislative changes, including the extension of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to ensure every person in Gibraltar has the opportunity to contribute to building a more equitable and sustainable future.

The party reaffirmed its pledge to push forward key reforms including the creation of an independent body to regulate and monitor health and care services.

It said such a step would have “a transformative impact” on service users and their families, building trust and transparency.

These and other reforms, the GSD added, at the heart of its vision for progress and were being shaped by the voices of those with lived experience.

Shadow Minister for Disability, Atrish Sanchez, said: “Today is a day for reflection, awareness, and action.”

“The International Day of Persons with Disabilities reminds us of the importance of listening, learning, and, most crucially, acting.”

“The Global Disability Rights Movement slogan, ‘Nothing About Us Without Us,’ resonates deeply with our work.”

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their experiences and ideas with us to date.”

“My door will always remain open because this is about ensuring that every single person is heard, seen, included and valued.”

“I also wish to express my gratitude to the dedicated professionals and volunteers who work tirelessly in this vital sector—your contributions are invaluable.”