Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt and Unite defuse tourism row with promise of dialogue

Unite and the Gibraltar Government have defused industrial tension that led to an impromptu walkout last Friday at Upper Rock tourist sites. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2022

The Gibraltar Government and Unite the Union engaged in a “frank and open” conversation on Monday to defuse industrial tension among union members in the Department of Environment.

Tourist sites were shut for over two hours on Friday morning after staff from the Upper Rock, the cemetery and environmental monitoring unit staged a walkout over working conditions.

The union agreed to call off the walkout pending the outcome of Monday’s meeting with Steven Linares, the minister with responsibility for industrial relations.

Now it has ended the action after securing a commitment to dialogue.

“A frank and open conversation was held between the parties where a process of consultation will be established in the coming months that identify efficiencies, invites proposals from the workforce in relation to revenue and savings, and ensures a value for money service,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The minister was keen to emphasise that despite the backdrop of the pandemic that has had an impact on Gibraltar’s economy, and the uncertainty of the current EU negotiations, it was incumbent on Government to review and enhance its services within its capabilities and resources as a matter of fact, although the current economic provisions was a catalyst that no one could ignore.”

“In the interim, the status quo will prevail until such time that consultation and review of existing services could be undertaken, with the minister avowing a swift but efficient process within the next few months for the process to be concluded.”

Unite said the two sides had agreed to engage in “meaningful dialogue” and that any changes arising from those negotiations should be sustainable and meet the aspirations of its members.

“This will allow Unite’s membership within the Upper Rock, Cemetery, Monitoring Unit, EPRU and the Tourism department to provide the community and Gibraltar’s tourism with the best possible service,” the union said.

Unite said it would write to Mr Linares and provide a document focused on the need for collective bargaining.

“Unite today, welcomes the Ministers approach and commitment to maintain the status quo until we have engaged with Government and until together with our departmental representatives agree to a way forward,” the union said.

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’ and seal treaty

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

Sun 8th May, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Clubhouse marks Mental Health Awareness Week with focus on loneliness

9th May 2022

Local News
Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

8th May 2022

Local News
Govt urges GGCA to rethink DSS industrial action

6th May 2022

Local News
RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

6th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022