Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2021

Gibraltar will be following the UK and will commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year with a double Bank Holiday as well as other events, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.
The Government said this means that Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, 2022 will both be Bank Holidays and complete four days to mark the occasion together with Saturday 4 and Sunday 5.
"It will be recalled that on 9 September 2015 HM Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning British monarch when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria," the Government said in a press statement.
"In 2022, Her Majesty, who is the Queen of Gibraltar in her own right, will celebrate the 70th year of her accession to the throne. This is a remarkable achievement."
"Gibraltar has always held special affection and deep respect for the Royal Family and for Her Majesty in particular and the Government will be delighted to mark the Platinum Jubilee in this way."

