Govt announces Covid death as hospitalisations rise

A man in his 60s died on Wednesday of Covid-19 pneumonitis, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed as hospitalisations have risen to 14.

A spokesman for the Government confirmed the deceased died of Covid-19 pneumonitis with superimposed bacterial pneumonia, and had underlying medical conditions.

The deceased was also unvaccinated against Covid-19, and his death brings the overall figure to 95 since the pandemic began.

This is the first Covid-19 since last March.

“It is deeply upsetting to announce a death from Covid-19 after so many months,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.”

“Today’s news is a harrowing reminder that the pandemic is still not over and this deadly virus is still all around us. Please continue to follow public health advice, wash your hands, and call 111 at the first sign of symptoms.”

“The incidence of Covid-19 related deaths in those who are vaccinated is much lower than those who are not. I strongly urge everyone who has not been vaccinated to contact the GHA to arrange a vaccination now.”

Four Covid-19 patients were hospitalised on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14 cases in St Bernard’s Hospital.

Of the 14 cases there are 12 in the Covid-19 Ward and two in the Critical Care Unit, there are also another two positive cases in Elderly Residential Services.

On Wednesday the number of Covid cases detected in Gibraltar stayed around 260 after 25 new cases were detected while 26 people recovered.

Currently there are 540 people in self-isolation, and of the 21 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Wednesday, 11 were close contacts of existing active cases.

The vast majority of active Covid cases in Gibraltar have the Delta variant first found in India.

Some 162 resident and visitor cases have the Delta variant, one person has the Alpha variant first detected in the UK, and another person has the B.1.621 variant.

Delta variant is more transmissible than others and has spread worldwide.

There are also 10 results the genome sequencing lab has been unable to sequence and there are 86 pending results.