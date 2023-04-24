Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Govt announces events for coronation of King Charles III

RED, WHITE AND BLUE: Bunting went up in town last week ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2023

The Gibraltar Government has announced a number of events that will be held in Gibraltar to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

A Coronation Parade for His Majesty The King Charles III will be held at Convent Place on Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 6pm.

“The Parade, which is being organised by the MOD at the request of His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister, will involve service personnel from British Forces Gibraltar and members representing all of Gibraltar’s Essential Services,” a Gibraltar Government spokesman said.

On Thursday May 4, 2023, the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, will be visiting every single school in Gibraltar and will join them in their respective Coronation celebrations.

“This will include garden parties, assemblies, concerts and street parties,” the Government spokesman added.

“Schools have been organising these celebrations for a number of weeks and months and teachers and students are very excited to be able to join the rest of the British family of nations in celebrating King Charles’ Coronation.”

Sir David and Mr Picardo will then travel to the United Kingdom where they will represent Gibraltar at the request of His Majesty The King at his Coronation on May 6.

A large screen will be erected at Casemates Square and will live-stream the King’s Coronation and members of the public are invited to attend.

“As we approach His Majesty The King’s Coronation, I am delighted to be able to announce some of the events that will be taking place locally,” Mr Picardo said.

“I look forward to celebrating the Coronation here in Gibraltar with the parade at Convent Place and also by visiting our local schools and being able to enjoy this momentous occasion with them.”

“I am also particularly honoured to have been invited, alongside His Excellency the Governor, to attend His Majesty’s Coronation in London and look forward to proudly representing the Government and People of Gibraltar at this important celebration.”

