Govt announces ‘minor cabinet shuffle’

The Gibraltar Government yesterday announced a “minor Cabinet reshuffle” in order to “prepare for the challenges to come” in relation to Brexit negotiations with the European Union and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The “tweaking of responsibilities” will see the Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, devote more time to “marketing Gibraltar” in both these areas to help “rebuild and reconstruct the economy and on which he is doing a sterling job of attracting business to Gibraltar and helping Gibraltar businesses grow”, a Government statement said.

“This is a critical juncture when the UK, Europe and the World hope to emerge from the pandemic and Gibraltar must be poised to take advantage of the moment,” the statement added.

In a statement No.6 Convent Place said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has recommended the change of a small number of ministerial portfolios to the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The changes were announced during Monday morning’s Cabinet meeting.

Sir Joe Bossano will retain his existing portfolios and has been appointed Minister with responsibility for Social Security, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Sir Joe has extensive experience in this area and will lead the positive reform required.

Meanwhile Steven Linares will forgo his responsibility for technical services and, in addition to his remaining responsibilities, has been appointed Minister for Employment, Health and Safety, including the Industrial Tribunal.

Paul Balban has relinquished employment and social security and has been appointed Minister for Transport and Technical Services.

This is road traffic and transport within Gibraltar where Mr Balban already has previous experience, the Government added.

“It is crucial that we are flexible with the Ministerial team in order to ensure that they have the time to deliver on the central objectives that will be required of them,” Mr Picardo said.

“I now want Vijay to concentrate on the marketing of Gibraltar for business and tourists as the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic.”

“I want Sir Joe to look at the whole question of social security and the equalisation of the pensionable age between men and women, Steven to deal with Employment as effectively as he has dealt with Housing and Paul to use his experience in relation to traffic matters and the strategic traffic and transport plan.”

“I believe this minor reconfiguration will really help to better hone the skills of ministers to their responsibilities.”

“I now look forward to the debate on the estimates next month with this well-calibrated ministerial team.”

“We discussed these proposed changes collegiately in Cabinet on Monday and I made the recommendations immediately after that to His Excellency the Governor.”