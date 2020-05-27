Govt announces new Coaling Island ‘pay and display’ parking zone

A new pay and display parking zone at Coaling Island will commence on Monday June 8, the Ministry for Transport has confirmed.

This new area will provide 105 Pay & Display parking bays, which will be operational between 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday.

The area will continue to provide parking at no cost after the stipulated hours and during Public Holidays and weekends.

In a statement, the Government said the introduction of Pay & Display areas are in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.

Additionally, it will provide parking turnaround in an area commonly used to park vehicles on a long-term basis, with a minority left unattended and derelict for long periods, the Government added.

“This area also provides additional parking opportunities for nearby leisure areas such as the Small Boats Marina, Coaling Island Marina, and Commonwealth Park as well as increasing the overall parking stock to the City Centre for visitors and commuters.”

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am pleased to announce the introduction of a new Pay & Display zone at Coaling Island addressing the need to increase the need of parking in the West District and the City Centre.”

“The STTPP highlights the need to provide turnaround of vehicles especially around residential and commonly frequented areas.”

“We have designed this scheme to ensure that the people who live at Mid Harbours Estate will see the maximum use of this area which is now too often blocked by those who bring vehicles here to leave them parked long term and deprive the people who live in the area of much needed overnight parking.

“Additionally, by allowing for no charges at the weekend, and after 6pm we want to facilitate parking for those who have small boats in the marinas in the area.”

“Pay & Display zones which are sensitively introduced, such as this one, allow the use of our limited parking stock wisely and efficiently for the benefit of the entire community, for those who live near them and who have other business or leisure reasons to drive to the areas and ensure that the parkings are not left occupied with static or foreign vehicles for long periods of time.

“This Scheme will operate only until the start of works for the magnificent Victoria Keys development in this area.”