Wed 6th Sep, 2023

Govt announces plans for new cruise terminal

By Chronicle Staff
6th September 2023

The Gibraltar Government announced plans for a new “state of the art” cruise terminal on Wednesday, part of an “ambitious vision for cruising for the next 25 years”.

The new facility will replace the current one, comprising two floors and a roof top, and sustainability aspects are also being worked on, the Ministry for Tourism said.

The Ground floor will be the main passenger area while the first floor will allow for events and conferences, with the possibility of shopping units.

A final decision on this will be taken in consultation with the industry and stakeholders, the Ministry for Tourism said.

The total area of the proposed cruise terminal will be 3817 m sq.

In a statement, the Ministry for Tourism said a person within the Gibraltar Tourist Board will be appointed who will work “full time dedicated to this sector”.

“The present terminal is looking tired and this magnificent facility will be something Gibraltar will be proud of,” Tourism Minister Vijay Daryanani said.

“It has been a long process and a lot of time and effort has gone into this project.”

“Gibraltar has the potential to become the most important cruise destination in the Western Mediterranean.”

“The competition is immense and we have to improve and strive to be the best.”

“This new facility will provide a luxurious passenger experience, in a world class environment, including improvements in the surrounding area.”

“Gibraltar is highly respected in the cruise industry but I want more.”

“I want us to set a benchmark of high standards and I am sure with more hard work we can achieve this.”

“This is not an easy job and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.”

“The Government is committed to the cruising industry and to helping Main Street trade.” “This project is the start of our ambitious vision for cruising for the next 25 years.”

