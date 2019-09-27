Govt announces two further street art murals

Two artists have been selected to produce street art murals at Prince Edward’s Gates and the Department of Education Façade.

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Government announced the successful applicants for the creation of two further street art murals.

Eleanor Taylor Dobbs will be creating a mural at Prince Edward’s Gates and Geraldine Martinez was selected to produce a mural at the Department of Education Façade.

The inspiration for Ms Dobbs ‘Old Soldiers’ View’ mural comes from the “multi- layered history of Gibraltar as if perceived at the Gate, 1790”.

Ms Dobbs aims to create a romantic landscape of ruins, defences, and distant views within the closed and dimly lit tunnel.

It will be painted in sepia tones have a strong narrative and emotionally evoke the past whilst making references to today.

The idea behind Ms Martinez mural is that “we’re all connected”.

Ms Martinez wants to create a ‘trompe l’oeil’ (deceive the eye) effect as if we have knocked down the wall of the building revealing a garden paradise.

“The message is that we need to look after our planet because every action carries a consequence.”

The street art initiative forms part of the Government’s urban regeneration and cultural development programme. The art projects and creation of these street murals will commence shortly.