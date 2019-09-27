Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt announces two further street art murals

By Chronicle Staff
27th September 2019

Two artists have been selected to produce street art murals at Prince Edward’s Gates and the Department of Education Façade.

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Government announced the successful applicants for the creation of two further street art murals.

Eleanor Taylor Dobbs will be creating a mural at Prince Edward’s Gates and Geraldine Martinez was selected to produce a mural at the Department of Education Façade.

The inspiration for Ms Dobbs ‘Old Soldiers’ View’ mural comes from the “multi- layered history of Gibraltar as if perceived at the Gate, 1790”.

Ms Dobbs aims to create a romantic landscape of ruins, defences, and distant views within the closed and dimly lit tunnel.

It will be painted in sepia tones have a strong narrative and emotionally evoke the past whilst making references to today.

The idea behind Ms Martinez mural is that “we’re all connected”.

Ms Martinez wants to create a ‘trompe l’oeil’ (deceive the eye) effect as if we have knocked down the wall of the building revealing a garden paradise.

“The message is that we need to look after our planet because every action carries a consequence.”

The street art initiative forms part of the Government’s urban regeneration and cultural development programme. The art projects and creation of these street murals will commence shortly.

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian life-saver given top charity award

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
No BA flights to and from the Rock today

27th September 2019

Local News
Last call for national honours nominations

27th September 2019

Local News
Comprehensive students to embark on hairdressing training course

27th September 2019

Local News
63 years later, RAF veteran returns to the Rock

27th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019