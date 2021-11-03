Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2021

A teacher has been banned from teaching in Gibraltar’s schools after an investigation into claims of an “inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old found evidence of “disturbing, wholly unprofessional” behaviour.

The investigation by an independent board led by Gillian Guzman, QC, was launched after the Government received reports in 2019 of the relationship between the teacher and a student at Westside school.

The matter was initially referred to the Royal Gibraltar Police but there was no evidence of criminal conduct.

Police later reviewed the board's findings but reached the same conclusion.

"Following a referral to the RGP, a police investigation of this matter concluded that there were no grounds for a criminal prosecution,” the RGP said.

“After Gillian Guzman's independent investigation, the RGP reviewed the case but again came to the conclusion that there were no grounds for a criminal prosecution."

The board's “exhaustive” investigation lasted over a year and included interviewing multiple witnesses.

“The Board has concluded that during 2019 and 2020 a teacher abused the teacher-student relationship,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The teacher’s approach to the student was purposeful and in giving way to the teacher’s own inappropriate feelings, the teacher ignored the well-being of a vulnerable student and groomed the student accordingly.”

“The report adds that in doing so the teacher broke safeguarding protocols, codes of conduct, child protection policies and the teacher‘s position of trust.”

“The teacher’s conduct was regarded as significantly disturbing, wholly unprofessional and brought the teaching profession into disrepute.”

“HM Government of Gibraltar condemns these actions and is committed to ensuring that schools remain a ‘safe haven’ for students so that parents may send their children without the fear of this happening again.”

“Teacher-student boundaries are there to be respected and maintained and breaking this trust will not be tolerated in Gibraltar.”

“Therefore, in line with the recommendations of the Board, HM Government of Gibraltar has now prevented the teacher from teaching in its schools.”

“It will also ensure that appropriate safeguarding controls are put in place to ensure this person does not work with children in other capacities.”

Acting on the recommendations of the Board, the Government of Gibraltar said it was currently reviewing all safeguarding protocols and policies.

It will also be reviewing existing laws to ensure these are “robust and clear” with the aim of safeguarding all students.

“Failures in the existing procedures and policies at the Department of Education are also being investigated,” No.6 Convent Place added.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Chinook helicopter will lift new radar equipment to Rock Gun

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Covid-19 cases jump to 216, hospitalisation remains low

3rd November 2021

Local News
RGP officer travels to Glasgow to learn how Scotland polices COP26

3rd November 2021

Local News
Cortes travels to COP26 for Gib and OTs

3rd November 2021

Local News
Karl Ullger wins 48th Gibraltar International Art Competition

3rd November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021