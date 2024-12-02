Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt begins sale of personalised vehicle registration plates costing up to £500,000

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd December 2024

Personalised vehicle registration plates costing up to £500,000 are currently being sold, with a special ‘G1B’ plate set to be auctioned for the GBC Open Day.

For the past few days Gibraltarians have been snapping up their chosen licence plates featuring special dates and names.

The registration plates were unveiled by the Gibraltar Government on Friday and cost upwards from £1,250.

The premium plates such as ‘G 0’, ‘G AMG63’, ‘G F1’ and ‘G P1’ are currently on sale for £500,000 each.

There are other plates up for auction soon such as ‘G A’ which has a reserve price of £50,000.

The registration plate ‘G GIB’ will be auctioned by the Government and the proceeds with be donated to the GBC Open Day.

At the closing of Parliament on Friday evening, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced the pending auction.

“The Government and the people have donated to the GBC Open Day, today that we have opened private number plates for registration, the registration mark ‘G1B’ which reads ‘Gib’ from a distance so that it can be auctioned by GBC and that all the proceeds of that auction should go to the GBC Open Day,” Mr Picardo said.

Several other plates will be made available for auction including ‘G 007’ with a reserve price of £25,000, ‘G V1P’ priced at £10,000 and ‘G T4X1’ priced at £5,000.

Personalised plates are currently available in various price tiers.

The most premium plates cost £500,000 but have a starting price of £5,000.

Plates that are G followed by one character have a starting price of £10,000.

The price continues to reduce with the more letters and digits the plate if comprised of, with the lowest price being £1,250.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD) and the Customer Care Hub are overseeing the sale and issuance of these unique personalised registration plates.

To ensure that all plates maintain a high standard, the DVLD will take steps to prevent offensive content.

Plates may be revoked if deemed inappropriate and a full refund will be issued.

The letters ‘I’, ‘O’, ‘Q’, ‘S’, and ‘Z’ are excluded to avoid potential confusion with numerical characters.

Upon purchasing a personalised plate, owners will receive a certificate of ownership.

The certificate of ownership will be collected from the Customer Care Hub, 323 Main Street and must be taken to the DVLD when registering the personalised plate to a vehicle as proof of ownership.

If a Premium, Auction or G + 1-character personalised plate is resold by the owner, the seller is required to pay the licensing authority 10% of any profit from the sale to transfer the ownership.

"This is an exciting initiative that will generate revenue for the Government and engage interest from all Gibraltar vehicle owners,” Mr Picardo said prior to the launch.

“A personalised plate allows individuals to display their name, initials, birthdate, hobbies, car model, profession, etc.”

“This initiative provides an opportunity to replicate successful programs from other countries worldwide, including the UK, Belgium and Canada.”

The plates are currently available from: www.personalisedplates.gov.gi

Most Read

Local News

As Sacarello’s café set to close, Patrick sells his art collection

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Brexit

Stumbling blocks to Gib treaty are ‘deeply technical’ and unrelated to ‘age-old’ cross-border politics, CM says

Thu 28th Nov, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

How we roll…

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Five Govt departments to relocate to Bassadone building, freeing up Crown properties ‘potentially’ worth over £10m

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite’s GHA industrial members to protest at Europort and No.6, as further disputes loom

2nd December 2024

Local News
RGP launches Christmas Drink Driving Campaign

2nd December 2024

Local News
OTWO wraps up Sustainable Transport Campaign with launch of ‘Bus for Us’

2nd December 2024

Local News
Ministry of Employment attends British Association of Supported Employment Conference

2nd December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024