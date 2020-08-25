Govt says Covid screening ‘adequate’ following UEFA discrepancies
By Gabriella Peralta and Stephen Ignacio When the Gibraltar Public Health University Laboratory carried out its tests on a Kosovan football team last week, players were given the all clear with negative results, but some time later the UEFA laboratory found eight tested positive for Covid-19. The discrepancies in results have placed a sharp focus...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here