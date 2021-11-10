Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt cancels Three Kings Cavalcade over Covid-19 concerns

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2021

The Three Kings Cavalcade in January 2022 has been cancelled over Covid-19 concerns.

The Ministry of Culture said the decision had been taken due to “…the uncertainty with the Covid pandemic and keeping to Public Health guidelines in relation to large gatherings in non-ticketed venues…”

The popular even will next be held in January 2023.

The Ministry of Culture said it had liaised with the President of the Three Kings Cavalcade Committee, Eric Abudarham, to see if the event could go ahead.

“Unfortunately, the very difficult decision needs to be taken once again to postpone the event,” the ministry said.

“Proceeding with the Cavalcade at this late stage will not allow many organisations to construct floats.”

“Furthermore, and to be consistent with Government events that have been moved to online platforms, including the Christmas Festival of Lights and New Year’s Eve Celebrations, there is a social responsibility not to proceed.”

“We hope that the Three Kings Cavalcade will be able to return bigger than ever in 2023.”

“Additionally, as cases rise, the Government will need to consider what other events may need to be postponed and what other measures may have to be imposed.”

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

HMS Dragon visits Gibraltar to support Maritime Week

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hundreds march for ‘Justice for Carolina’

10th November 2021

Local News
Police arrest man who fell from RHIB during chase at sea

10th November 2021

Local News
Spike in Covid-19 cases, but hospitalisation remains low

10th November 2021

Local News
Mark Montovio wins overall prize in Poetry Competition

10th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021