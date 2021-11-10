Govt cancels Three Kings Cavalcade over Covid-19 concerns

The Three Kings Cavalcade in January 2022 has been cancelled over Covid-19 concerns.

The Ministry of Culture said the decision had been taken due to “…the uncertainty with the Covid pandemic and keeping to Public Health guidelines in relation to large gatherings in non-ticketed venues…”

The popular even will next be held in January 2023.

The Ministry of Culture said it had liaised with the President of the Three Kings Cavalcade Committee, Eric Abudarham, to see if the event could go ahead.

“Unfortunately, the very difficult decision needs to be taken once again to postpone the event,” the ministry said.

“Proceeding with the Cavalcade at this late stage will not allow many organisations to construct floats.”

“Furthermore, and to be consistent with Government events that have been moved to online platforms, including the Christmas Festival of Lights and New Year’s Eve Celebrations, there is a social responsibility not to proceed.”

“We hope that the Three Kings Cavalcade will be able to return bigger than ever in 2023.”

“Additionally, as cases rise, the Government will need to consider what other events may need to be postponed and what other measures may have to be imposed.”