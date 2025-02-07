Govt ‘categorically’ rejects Unite’s claim SNLSAs are underpaid

The Gibraltar Government has “categorically” rejected claims by Unite that Special Needs Learning Support Assistants [SNLSAs] are underpaid, adding it will “not entertain unjustified sectoral reviews”.

No.6 Convent Place was reacting after the union announced a demonstration next week in support of SNLSAs who it said felt “underpaid and undervalued” despite the crucial role they play.

The union sat its SNLSA members will demonstrate on Tuesday over a longstanding pay claim.

But the response from No.6 Convent Place was firm.

The Government said it “fully recognises the vital role” SNLSAs play in supporting teachers and assisting children with additional needs.

It said this was reflected by the substantial increase in SNLSA numbers— rising from 78 in 2011 to 225 today—excluding additional supply staff who provide further reinforcement where required.

But it added: “Unite’s claim has been carefully reviewed, and the Government categorically rejects the assertion that SNLSAs are underpaid.”

According to No.6, SNLSAs in Gibraltar receive salaries above UK levels, and there has been no significant change in SNLSA responsibilities that would justify a sectoral review.

Salaries increase annually with experience, reaching a maximum of £25,741.

Additionally, No.6 said SNLSAs benefit from a reduced working week compared to other public sector roles; extensive annual leave, nearly double that of non-education public sector employees, aligning with school holidays; and opportunities for career progression within the Civil Service.

“The Government will not entertain unjustified sectoral reviews,” the Government said in a statement.

“Instead, salary matters will be addressed as part of the forthcoming Public Sector Pay proposals through direct engagement with the unions.”

“Notably, Unite’s omission of its broader demand for a 20% pay increase for all public servants—on top of a sector-specific review for SNLSAs—is revealing.”

“Such expectations are entirely unreasonable and lack credibility.”