Government confirms Covid death

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed a person has died with Covid-19 this weekend, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Gibraltar to 102.

The deceased was a man aged 80-85 years old who had underlying health conditions and died earlier today of heart failure.

The Government said although Covid-19 was a contributing factor, it is was not the direct cause of death.

Therefore, the death will be recorded in next Thursday’s statistics as a death with Covid-19.

“It is always with great sadness that we must make these announcements," Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said.

"My deepest condolences lie with the family and friends of the deceased. Although in this case Covid-19 was a contributing factor and not the direct cause of death, we must remain vigilant and protect those most vulnerable around us. I would encourage people to take up the GHA’s offer of the fourth dose of the vaccine to all from the age of 18 and over."

"As changes to the Covid-19 testing procedure come into place next week in line with the Covid-19 Exit Strategy Plan, we all have a responsibility to keep testing if you have any symptoms."

"Positive results must be reported immediately to the Covid Rapid Testing service online at covidrapidtest.gi or by phone on 22502248 to make an appointment for a confirmatory LFT. This is the best chance we have to safeguard our community and minimise the risk of spreading the

virus.”