Govt confirms local resident death from Covid-19

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed a local man has died today from Covid-19, which now brings the pandemic death toll to 99.

The deceased was a man aged 80-85 years old who had underlying health conditions and was double vaccinated against Covid-19 but had not received a booster dose.

He died today of multiorgan failure due to superinfection as a result of Covid pneumonitis with immunosuppression. The government said this will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from Covid-19.

"It is with deep regret that we must confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from Covid-19. My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased," Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the worst effects of Covid-19. There is increasing evidence thatthe effectiveness of the first two doses is now wearing off, and it is important to accept the offer of a booster to keep that immunity up. This is essential for those over the age of 50 or who are vulnerable."

"The drastic increase in the numbers of cases throughout November are proof that the pandemic is not yet over. As we enter the festive season, it is as important as ever to take every precaution for the safety and wellbeing of yourself and your loved ones."

"Follow the advice of Public Health professionals, especially if you are close contact, and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms, no matter how mild they are."