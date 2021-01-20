Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Govt confirms more Covid deaths and recoveries

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2021

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the Covid-19 related deaths of two more local residents, bringing the death toll to 47.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo lamented the deaths but added Elderly Residential Services had also seen some recoveries.
He added the vaccines are a glimmer of hope for all Gibraltarians.
“[On Monday] I described this worst loss of Gibraltarian life in over one hundred years as harrowing, and with each loved one lost this only becomes harder to bear,” Mr Picardo said.
“One note of good news amongst the tragedy is that to date, 20 residents of ERS have successfully recovered from Covid-19, and we expect further recoveries today.”
“I am both inspired and humbled by the work of the staff at the GHA and ERS, who are giving their all to try and save every single one of their residents and patients. On behalf of the whole of Gibraltar, I can’t thank them enough.”
“We are losing fellow Gibraltarians to an awful disease. Little vials of hope have given us a path out, but for now I implore you all, follow the rules.”
The first death announced on Tuesday was a woman aged 65 to 70 years old who had underlying health conditions and died from Covid-19 pneumonitis.
Her death has been recorded as from Covid-19.
The second was a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services.
She died of a cerebrovascular event arising from anticoagulation and thromboembolic
disease, and was also positive for Covid-19 at the time of her death.
Her death has been recorded as with Covid-19.
The number of active cases in Gibraltar increased by five on Tuesday with 686, of which two are visitors.
Including cross frontier workers the number of active cases stands at 832 and 81 new cases were detected on Tuesday.
Recoveries also increased by 74 on Tuesday to 2,914.
Currently 6.6% of Gibraltar residents are either in isolation or active with Covid-19.
Overall there are 156 needing care, with 108 in ERS, 39 in the Covid-19 Ward and 9 in the Critical Care Unit.
Since the pandemic began 42 have died from Covid-19 and 5 with Covid-19.
This month 40 people have died from Covid-19 related conditions, meaning 85% of all Covid-19 deaths have taken place since the year began.
Last year, seven had died from Covid-19 related conditions.
Of the 65 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Tuesday, 32 were close contacts of existing
active cases.
A total of 144,504 tests have been carried out, of which 31,558 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

