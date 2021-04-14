Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt defends decision on hospital visits and vaccines

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2021

The Gibraltar Government said the decision to prevent visits to hospital patients and ERS residents by people who are not vaccinated was based on clinical and public health guidance, adding it had “a sacred duty” to protect those in its care.

It made the comment after Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, called for a review of the policy and said preventing access to unvaccinated relatives “would be inhumane.”

Mr Azopardi said last week that the government should find ways to ensure that people can see their loved ones by taking necessary precautions even without being vaccinated.

But the government replied that his comments were “downright irresponsible” and that Mr Azopardi should avoid positioning himself as “some kind of expert” in this context.

“This is far too serious an issue to be manipulated in this manner by someone playing to the gallery or trying to be all things to all men,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“It is absolutely true that everyone is entitled to freely choose whether they wish to be vaccinated or not.”
“That is why vaccination against Covid-19 is not mandatory in Gibraltar.”

“However, it is obvious from the global reaction to the success of our vaccination programme that other nations and individuals would be only too pleased to be where Gibraltar is today.”

“In the same way as citizens have a right to refuse vaccination, patients and residents in Government facilities have a right to be protected against the virus with the tightest measures that are available at this time.”

“This is all the more important when the persons concerned are precisely the sick or the elderly and therefore more at risk.”

“Gibraltar has sadly lost 94 lives already to this terrible disease.”

“We do not want to lose any more. It is tragic that the Opposition should again play politics with the most vulnerable.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

Under rainy skies in Gibraltar, a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip

Sat 10th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

14th April 2021

Local News
Govt extends BEAT rental discounts to include May after meeting Chamber

14th April 2021

Local News
Opposition urges wide consultation on potential customs arrangements

14th April 2021

Local News
Govt urges caution as cases rise in Spain and EU

14th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021