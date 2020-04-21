Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt distributes ‘Thanks’ postcards

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2020

A special ‘Thanks’ postcard will be delivered this week free of charge to all Gibraltar addresses, the Gibraltar Government yesterday announced.

The government said the idea is for children and families to send a postcard to someone within Gibraltar who would appreciate receiving such a card.

“It is up to individuals to choose who this someone could be; maybe a relative or friend working on the Covid-19 frontline, a grandparent staying at home or a team of people or business doing an exemplary job during these exceptional times,” the government said.

“The list is endless.”

The government added people should write a friendly message on the card, fill in the name and address of the recipients (no stamps required), and insert them in any postbox while out on daily exercise or essential shopping.

Postmen and postwomen will deliver these postcards free of charge to any local address.

“For those who receive the postcards, we'd love to see them and we would encourage people to upload a photo on social media using the hashtag #thankinggibraltar,” the government said.

The Minister with responsibility for the Post Office, Vijay Daryanani, thanked staff at the Post Office for their work and encouraged people to take part in this new initiative.

“This is an excellent initiative as it encourages people to keep in contact with those who are in lockdown or to thank those who are on the frontline,” said Mr Daryanani.

“It also gives me the chance to thank the staff of the Post Office who are not only working hard during these difficult days but, with this initiative, are actually volunteering for this extra work.”

Postcards are also available to pick up free of charge from the Post Office, all Express Shops, Risso's Daily, GibOil Petrol stations and Morrisons Supermarket.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Features

Pursuing paused dreams from isolation

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Local News

No change in number of Covid-19 cases as new random testing is announced

Sun 19th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Beach clean-up continues despite Covid-19

21st April 2020

Local News
Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

20th April 2020

Local News
No change in number of Covid-19 cases as new random testing is announced

19th April 2020

Local News
Licudi reassures students and parents grading process will be ‘fair and objective’

18th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020