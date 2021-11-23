Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt eases requirements on payments for delayed affordable homes

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2021

The Gibraltar Government has eased the repayment requirements for people who have purchased properties in the new affordable estates, reflecting delays to the projects as a result of Covid-19.

The purchase agreements for these properties state that instalments have to be paid monthly from the date of signature until the date of completion of the purchase of the flat.

“However, as a result of the inevitable delays arising from the effect of the COVID pandemic, purchasers will only be obligated to pay a minimum of 36 monthly instalments,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“After this, purchasers can continue paying either the full monthly instalments or 50% of the monthly instalments if they so wish.”

“They may choose to stop paying instalments at any point after the 36th month and prior to completion.”

“Purchasers who choose to stop making the monthly instalments in this manner will not be able to restart making monthly payments, and will have to wait until completion to pay the balance of the purchase price of their property.”

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, added: “The Government is aware of the difficulties which purchasers face as a result of these unfortunate but inevitable Covid19 delays.”
“We are hoping that this measure will assist many purchasers with their finances for the purchase of their future homes.”

