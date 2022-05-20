Govt extends deadline for property occupation register

The Gibraltar Government has extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the new Register of Occupation Act 2021.

The original closing date was May 24 but this has now been pushed back to July 31.

Failure to register incurs a fine.

But many people have struggled to register using the eGov platform and on Friday there were lengthy queues outside the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub on Main Street as people sought assistance.

The Government said it was also introducing further measures to assist senior citizens.

The residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge will be exempted from the requirement to register their occupation.

All senior citizens who require assistance in registering their occupation will also be able to receive assistance at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9.00am and 1pm with effect from Tuesday May 24 for a period of 14 days.

Senior citizens will require ID Cards or passports [or copies[ of all persons in occupation at their property together with a copy of their rates bill from LPS.

All other citizens who require assistance can attend the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street.

Citizens wishing to register online may do so on portal.egov.gi

“We hope this extension of time and the new support measures will help people to register and especially our senior citizens who may find the process more challenging,” said the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola.

“The initial registration process may take a few minutes, but it is a requirement in order to stop the abuse that all of us consider must be dealt with and which sees many who are not eligible take the benefit of services which are exclusively for Gibraltar residents.”

“For that reason, I know all our people will understand the need to go through the registration process to protect aspects of our services that we all consider valuable.”

“We will help and support people through the process as much as we possibly can and ensure that the registration process is as easy as possible for everyone.”