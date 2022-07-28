Govt extends property register deadline ‘one final time’

The Gibraltar Government has again extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the Register of Occupation Act 2021.

The deadline, originally set for May 24 but extended to July 31, has been pushed back “a final time” to September 30. Failure to register incurs a fine.

The decision to defer the deadline a second time reflects the fact that many people have struggled to register using the eGov platform, with lengthy queues outside the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub on Main Street as people sought assistance.

Close to 10,000 households have already registered, which amounts to over 16,000 people who are now on the property register.

“The Government has extended the closing date a final time to ensure that everyone has had an opportunity to register and is grateful to all of those that have now registered,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“The use of the register will be instrumental in enabling Government to ensure that those receiving benefits in Gibraltar are properly entitled and will facilitate inter Government communication on property occupation.”

“Government is grateful to all those citizens who have now registered and looks forward to completing this process in the coming two months.”

The Government said it had introduced measures to assist senior citizens.

In addition, the residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge have been exempted from the requirement to register their property occupation.

All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by September 30.

Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register Your Property Occupation” from the list of eServices.

Alternatively, they can go to the Government webpage (https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi) and click on the link “Register your Property Occupation online”.

Assistance will also be provided at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street for those members of the public that need help registering.