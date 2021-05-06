Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt failing to meet primary care demands, GSD says

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2021

The Gibraltar Government’s primary care service is failing to meet public demand, the GSD said yesterday, adding that patients are continuing to face difficulties in securing GP appointments.
The GSD said that despite Government confirming a return to face-to-face appointments with GPs, there remains a serious deficit in the provision of this service to the public.
They added that the Opposition receives daily reports from concerned members of the public who are still facing difficulties in securing appointments to access GPs or in receiving important follow-ups, or indeed, the results of medical tests.
The concerns included the difficulty in booking an appointment via the telephone and the lack of a clear roadmap to restore the health service.
“The Government announced with much fanfare the return of face-to-face appointments at primary level but the reality on the ground is very different,” Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said.
“Many people cannot access appointments both routine and primary, which left unresolved, is likely to severely impact on delays to treatment and diagnosis.”
Mr Phillip recognised that Covid-19 has been a challenge for the local community, which although now being overcome by the vaccination effort with zero resident cases has seen the Government set to allow tourists this summer.
This, he said, was announced by the Chief Minister on Sky News with an open invitation for all UK tourists to make Gibraltar their number one choice for a holiday this year.
But the message conveyed, Mr Phillips said, sits at odds with the state of primary care.
“The rosy picture painted by the Government sits at odds with a health service that continues to struggle in meeting the daily demands of members of our community who simply need to access medical advice and treatment and even worse just get through on the telephone lines,” Mr Phillips said.
“At the end of the first lockdown there was a plan to restore the health service to as near as business as usual as possible.”
“However, since the second lockdown and our successful vaccination programme there has been no publicly issued information by the Government on how they intend to restore our health service so that everyone has the confidence that the Government has a handle on the delivery of first rate primary care.”
“The failure of the Government to restore our health service and meet demands of the public requires a full and comprehensive explanation and we call on the Government to make a statement on the issue without delay.”
“Users of primary care feel frustrated and the hope and expectation that they greeted
the Government’s recent announcement has quickly turned into disappointment when they still can’t get through on the phone lines.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Waiting game’ for Gib’s tourism sector ahead of green list announcement

6th May 2021

Local News
Govt and GSD dispute over senior citizens' concerns

6th May 2021

Local News
Animal welfare concerns raised in Govt meeting with charity

6th May 2021

Local News
‘Great Tommy sleepout’ next Friday

6th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021