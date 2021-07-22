Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt halts Ocean Views visits after some patients and staff test positive

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2021

The Gibraltar Government has stopped visits at Ocean Views after a number of patients and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The move was described as a precautionary measure to minimise the risk of further spread and will be in place until further notice.

“Staff are working hard to ensure relatives of patients at Ocean Views are kept up to date and in contact with patients,” the government said in a statement.

GHA managers at Ocean Views thanked friends and families the patients for their understanding and the staff at Ocean Views for their hard work during these “continuously challenging times”.

“This difficult decision has been made by clinicians, under Public Health advice, that closing Ocean Views to visitors is the appropriate and reasonable response required to protect patient safety and wellbeing,” said Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Health.

“This will be kept under constant review and visits will be resumed as normal as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Anyone requiring further information in respect of relatives can call 20078807 and ask to be put through to the relevant ward.

