Govt has ‘buried Gibraltar under mountain of debt’, Clinton says
Gibraltar is on a “public finance knife edge” balanced only by increased borrowing that has buried the community “under a mountain of debt”, GSD MP Roy Clinton told Parliament this week. Mr Clinton said Gibraltar was running a deficit of £55.3m and that official gross debt stood at £797.7m, but that the true picture of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here