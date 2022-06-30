Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jun, 2022

Local News

Govt has ‘buried Gibraltar under mountain of debt’, Clinton says

By Brian Reyes
30th June 2022

Gibraltar is on a “public finance knife edge” balanced only by increased borrowing that has buried the community “under a mountain of debt”, GSD MP Roy Clinton told Parliament this week. Mr Clinton said Gibraltar was running a deficit of £55.3m and that official gross debt stood at £797.7m, but that the true picture of...

