Govt hosts reception for Gibraltarian professionals working in London

The Minister for Financial Services Albert Isola recently held a reception for Gibraltarians working in London in the financial and professional services sectors.

Some 40 people attended the networking event representing sectors including accounting, insurance, asset management, banking and law.

“The universe of Gibraltarians working in London in cutting edge financial and professional services is extremely impressive and is definitely one that can be used to great effect both in new business development for the Rock as well as providing a professional network in London,” Mr Isola said.

“I am thrilled at the positive feedback we have had from individuals that attended and we will pursue this strategy moving forward.”

The Minister for Commerce and Tourism Vijay Daryanani who was in London on business related to his Ministry also took the opportunity to attend and network with guests.

Mr Isola addressed the guests covering themes including the latest state of play on financial services in Gibraltar.

He also discussed Gibraltar’s guaranteed reciprocal single market access with the United Kingdom after the end of the transition period, the added benefit of the new Double Taxation Agreement with the UK cementing the importance of our biggest market, how keen he was for attendees to become ambassadors for Gibraltar within their firms and sectors more generally.

“This is very much a part of the next phase of the ‘Think Business Think Gibraltar’ campaign,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

Accompanying Minister Isola at the event was CEO of Gibraltar Finance James Tipping as well as senior executives Paul Astengo, Michael Ashton and Tim Haynes who specialise in distributed ledger technology, insurance and pensions and investment services and private clients respectively.