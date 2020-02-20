Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt hosts reception for Gibraltarian professionals working in London

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2020

The Minister for Financial Services Albert Isola recently held a reception for Gibraltarians working in London in the financial and professional services sectors.
Some 40 people attended the networking event representing sectors including accounting, insurance, asset management, banking and law.
“The universe of Gibraltarians working in London in cutting edge financial and professional services is extremely impressive and is definitely one that can be used to great effect both in new business development for the Rock as well as providing a professional network in London,” Mr Isola said.
“I am thrilled at the positive feedback we have had from individuals that attended and we will pursue this strategy moving forward.”
The Minister for Commerce and Tourism Vijay Daryanani who was in London on business related to his Ministry also took the opportunity to attend and network with guests.
Mr Isola addressed the guests covering themes including the latest state of play on financial services in Gibraltar.
He also discussed Gibraltar’s guaranteed reciprocal single market access with the United Kingdom after the end of the transition period, the added benefit of the new Double Taxation Agreement with the UK cementing the importance of our biggest market, how keen he was for attendees to become ambassadors for Gibraltar within their firms and sectors more generally.
“This is very much a part of the next phase of the ‘Think Business Think Gibraltar’ campaign,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.
Accompanying Minister Isola at the event was CEO of Gibraltar Finance James Tipping as well as senior executives Paul Astengo, Michael Ashton and Tim Haynes who specialise in distributed ledger technology, insurance and pensions and investment services and private clients respectively.

Most Read

Local News

GHA bullying case comes before Supreme Court

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Lishman pleads guilty to manslaughter as Crown drops murder retrial

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

Ruth Parasol, billionaire entrepreneur, looks back on 16 years on the Rock

Sat 15th Feb, 2020

Local News

£10,000 fine for importing RHIB

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar scoops four awards in Startup Grind Global Conference

20th February 2020

Local News
Gibraltar House in Brussels to ‘play vital role going forward’

20th February 2020

Local News
Fernando Morán dies at 96

20th February 2020

Local News
Lishman pleads guilty to manslaughter as Crown drops murder retrial

19th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020